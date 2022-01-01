Island Cheese Company

Italian Deli and Market

The Italian Deli and Market has been family owned and operated for more than 21 years, opening in 1997! We serve the best Italian sandwiches, dinners, salads, soups, and pizza to the locals and visitors of Marco Island.

Come in and see our fine selection of domestic and imported meats, cheeses, grocery items, and homemade “Heat & Eat” prepared foods.

