Go
Toast

Island Eats

Come in and enjoy! Enjoy the flavors of the Caribean coupled an ambiance you’ll appreciate.

2225 TILDEN AVE

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2225 TILDEN AVE

BROOKLYN NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Golden Blue Bar & Restaurant inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Fresh and Healthy! Our Golden Blue meals are made to perfection. Delivered fresh and ready to eat within minutes. Our food is quality,tasty, and keep you wanting more!

Apple Tree Gourmet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Taqueria El Patron Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston