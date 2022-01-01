Island Eats
Come in and enjoy! Enjoy the flavors of the Caribean coupled an ambiance you’ll appreciate.
2225 TILDEN AVE
Location
BROOKLYN NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
