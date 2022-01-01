Go
Island Fin Poke Las Vegas

Come in and enjoy!

8780 W. Charleston Blvd.

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Hawaiian Sun$2.50
Curbside Pickup (PLEASE FILL OUT IF YOU WANT ORDER TAKEN OUT TO YOUR CAR) (Copy)
Dole Soft Serve Cup$4.00
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Location

8780 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
