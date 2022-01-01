Go
Consumer picView gallery

Island Fin Poke - Lake Nona

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

445 Putnam Pike

Smithfield, RI 02828

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

445 Putnam Pike, Smithfield RI 02828

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewology - 9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4
orange starNo Reviews
9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4 Smithfield, RI 02917
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0420 - Smithfield
orange star4.6 • 285
400 Putnam Pike Smithfield, RI 02917
View restaurantnext
Val’s English Tea & Pie Shop - 466 Putnam Pike, Unit 1
orange starNo Reviews
466 Putnam Pike, Unit 1 Greenville, RI 02828
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5219 - Smithfield
orange starNo Reviews
375 Putnam Pike Rt. 44 Smithfield, RI 02917
View restaurantnext
Juice Bar & Co
orange star4.9 • 65
266 Putnam Pike Smithfield, RI 02917
View restaurantnext
Escada Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 458
39 Putnam Pike Johnston, RI 02919
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Smithfield

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Woonsocket

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Island Fin Poke - Lake Nona

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston