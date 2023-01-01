Go
Consumer picView gallery

Island Fin Poke - Lake Nona

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1415 Timberlane Rd

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1415 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee FL 32312

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rankin Tacos Terrace
orange starNo Reviews
2386 Allen Road Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext
Red Elephant - Kerry Forest
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3 Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - zzClosed Kerry Forest
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway Tallahassee, FL 32309
View restaurantnext
Ology Brewing [Northside] - 2910 Kerry Forest Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
2910 Kerry Forest Pkwy Tallahassee, FL 32312
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Tallahassee FL (Midtown)
orange star4.4 • 651
1321 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tallahassee

California Chicken Grill
orange star4.3 • 5,663
1414 West Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Uncle Maddio’s - Tallahassee - Apalachee Parkway
orange star4.5 • 1,447
1435 E Lafayette St Tallahassee, FL 32301
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,200
2035 W. Pensacola St. Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
Burrito Boarder
orange star4.7 • 1,042
2065 W Pensacola St Tallahassee, FL 32304
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tallahassee FL
orange star4.5 • 1,040
2727 N Monroe St Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Tallahassee FL (Midtown)
orange star4.4 • 651
1321 Thomasville Rd Tallahassee, FL 32303
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Tallahassee

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Chattahoochee

No reviews yet

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Port Saint Joe

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Island Fin Poke - Lake Nona

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston