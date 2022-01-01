Go
Toast

Island Fin Poke

Come in and enjoy!

4250 Alafaya Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Curbside Pickup (PLEASE FILL OUT IF YOU WANT ORDER TAKEN OUT TO YOUR CAR)
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Bottled Water$2.00
Hawaiian Sun$2.50
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Curbside Pickup (PLEASE FILL OUT IF YOU WANT ORDER TAKEN OUT TO YOUR CAR) (Copy)
See full menu

Location

4250 Alafaya Trail

Oviedo FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Muddy Root

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Omelet Bar

No reviews yet

Join the Breakfast Revolution!

Foxtail Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 2007 we have been ambassadors of our culture, traditions and to being an industry leader. We are committed to offer you our loyal guests: our Azteca D’ Oro family, the finest foods from our land, unsurpassed service, a family atmosphere and a place to enjoy an authentic Mexican Fiesta.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston