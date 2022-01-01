Go
Toast

Island Grill

Come in and enjoy!

85501 Overseas Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lobster Roll$29.99
Claw and knuckle Maine lobster tossed in our Chef's blend
of herbs spices, dressing served with lettuce, tomato,
scallions on a New England style roll and French fries
Mahi-Mahi Reuben$16.99
Fresh grilled Mahi-Mahi on sliced daily baked sourdough
bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese and
coleslaw, French fries
Kid Pasta$7.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, Cheddar-Jack cheese
Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.99
Shredded cabbage, guacamole, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo
The "Original Tuna Nachos"$20.99
Fresh sushi grade tuna nestled on a bed of wakame seaweed
salad over crisp wontons topped with wasabi drizzle, sweet
teriyaki, sesame seeds, sriracha & scallions
Big Bobb Salad$19.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese over mixed greens,
Italian vinaigrette
Island Grill Roll$22.99
Crispy shrimp, kani salad, spicy tuna, mango,
topped with avocado, eel sauce, spicy aioli,
tempura flakes & tobiko
Classic Burger$14.99
1/2 lb Fresh ground Angus beef served with
lettuce, tomato, onion, French fries
Conch Fritters$13.99
A Keys tradition, fresh ground conch served with
homemade chipotle sauce
See full menu

Location

85501 Overseas Highway

Islamorada FL

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hog Heaven Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wahoo's Bar and Grill Restaurant

No reviews yet

Perched above the world-famous Whale Harbor Marina, Wahoo's Bar and Grill offers the Key's freshest selection of locally caught fish and seafood including mahi-mahi, grouper, snapper, tuna, and Florida lobster that come right from our docks. Wahoo's Bar and Grill offers both an indoor and outdoor bar to help you lose track of time while here in paradise. Just don't forget about our fantastic happy hour which is available Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm

Ziggie & Mad Dog's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bad Boy Burrito

No reviews yet

Bad Boy Burrito

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston