Island Lake Diner
Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
625 Portion Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
625 Portion Rd
Ronkonkoma NY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Phayathai Restaurant
Phayathai prepares authentic Thai dishes from all regions of Thailand. We are one of the few restaurants that can give you a true taste of Thailand and, because we are a scratch kitchen, each of our dishes can be made to order to your precise taste and spice preference. We enable everyone to enjoy true Thai cuisine at an affordable price.
Village Idiot Pub Lake Grove
Come on down to the hoppy place!
Voodoo Crab of Centereach
Cajun Boil and Fresh Seafood
Brownstones Coffee Centereach
Come in and enjoy!