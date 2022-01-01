Go
Island Lava Java

Island Lava Java, serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner with an Island Flair and Oceanfront Dining.

75-5801 Alii Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (4145 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$3.95
Side of Bacon$4.95
Juice
Big Island Basics$13.00
Two eggs cooked your way served with our house made honey wheat toast and your choice of Portuguese sausage or apple wood smoked bacon and rustic potatoes or brown rice.
Pumpkin Bread$3.00
Special Order Muffin$3.65
Drag it through the garden$11.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant. plus tomato, arugula, onion and fresh avocado.
Eggs Benedict$17.00
Our famous house-made hollandaise sauce over two poached eggs and sliced black forest ham on a house baked croissant, served with your choice of rustic potatoes or brown rice.
Cinnamon Roll$4.95
Island Bagel & Lox$13.00
Cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion and capers on a wheat or everything bagel.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

75-5801 Alii Dr

Kailua Kona HI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:05 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:05 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:05 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:05 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:05 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:05 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:05 am, 11:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 8:30 pm
