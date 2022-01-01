Go
Toast

Island Oyster

ISLAND OYSTER IS A WATERFRONT OYSTER BAR ON GOVERNORS ISLAND
Created by the crew behind Grand Banks, Island Oyster is a one-of-a-kind summer destination in New York City. Featuring easygoing summer fare, a tropically inspired cocktail program and panoramic views of New York Harbor and downtown Manhattan, Island Oyster offers "a true island experience" (CNN). It's "a sight worth leaving Manhattan to see" (Vogue).

146 Carder Road

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

146 Carder Road

Governors Island NY

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brooklyn Crab

No reviews yet

Opened in 2012, Brooklyn Crab has been a staple establishment in Red Hook, Brooklyn. With different varieties of seafood, drinks, & games - it's the perfect place for the perfect hang.

Keg & Lantern Tasting Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toro Loco NYC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston