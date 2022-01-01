Island Oyster
ISLAND OYSTER IS A WATERFRONT OYSTER BAR ON GOVERNORS ISLAND
Created by the crew behind Grand Banks, Island Oyster is a one-of-a-kind summer destination in New York City. Featuring easygoing summer fare, a tropically inspired cocktail program and panoramic views of New York Harbor and downtown Manhattan, Island Oyster offers "a true island experience" (CNN). It's "a sight worth leaving Manhattan to see" (Vogue).
146 Carder Road
Location
Governors Island NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
