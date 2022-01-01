Island Park restaurants you'll love
More about Sangria 71
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Sangria 71
4585 Austin Blvd, Island Park
|Popular items
|Pulpo a la Plancha
|$20.00
Grilled Octopus
|Paella Valenciana
|$26.00
Mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, chicken + chorizo in saffron rice
|Chicken
|$4.00
Pulled + seasoned in Saffron Sofrito
More about Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill
4257 austin blvd, island park
|Popular items
|Fresh Fish Fillets & Steaks
Fresh fillets cooked to order.
|Chopped Baked Clams
|$8.00
Three clams stuffed with our homemade clam stuffing.
|House Clam Sauce
|$24.00
Shrimp, Scallops, and Clams - an Artie's Original served over your choice of pasta.
More about Artie's Fish Market
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Artie's Fish Market
4257 austin blvd, island park
|Popular items
|Sea Scallops (dry)
|$36.99
|Oysters - Blue Point - Open (ea)
|$1.75
|Clams - Top Neck - Open (ea)
|$0.93
More about Austin Kitchen
Austin Kitchen
4385 Austin Boulevard, Island Park