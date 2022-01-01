Island Park restaurants you'll love

Island Park restaurants
Toast
  • Island Park

Island Park's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Island Park restaurants

Sangria 71 image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Sangria 71

4585 Austin Blvd, Island Park

Avg 4.5 (533 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulpo a la Plancha$20.00
Grilled Octopus
Paella Valenciana$26.00
Mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, chicken + chorizo in saffron rice
Chicken$4.00
Pulled + seasoned in Saffron Sofrito
Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill

4257 austin blvd, island park

Avg 4.6 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Fish Fillets & Steaks
Fresh fillets cooked to order.
Chopped Baked Clams$8.00
Three clams stuffed with our homemade clam stuffing.
House Clam Sauce$24.00
Shrimp, Scallops, and Clams - an Artie's Original served over your choice of pasta.
Artie's Fish Market image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Artie's Fish Market

4257 austin blvd, island park

Avg 4.6 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sea Scallops (dry)$36.99
Oysters - Blue Point - Open (ea)$1.75
Clams - Top Neck - Open (ea)$0.93
Restaurant banner

 

Austin Kitchen

4385 Austin Boulevard, Island Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Island Park

Clams

