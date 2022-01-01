Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Island Park

Go
Island Park restaurants
Toast

Island Park restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Sangria 71

4585 Austin Blvd, Island Park

Avg 4.5 (533 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Tail + Jumbo Shrimp$38.00
7 oz Brazilian Lobster Tail + Jumbo Shrimp
More about Sangria 71
Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill

4257 austin blvd, island park

Avg 4.6 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Artie's Famous Garlic Lobster
(MP) Chopped lobster sauteed in garlic, oil, and breadcrumbs, served over your choice of pasta with toasted garlic bread.
Choice of Steamed, Broiled, or Stuffed Lobster
(MP) Served with choice of potato and vegetable.
Lobster Bisque$9.00
Artie's famous. Nobody makes it better.
More about Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Island Park

Salmon

Clams

Scallops

Mussels

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Island Park to explore

Long Beach

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Rockville Centre

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Merrick

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1582 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston