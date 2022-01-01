Salmon in Island Park
Island Park restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS
Sangria 71
4585 Austin Blvd, Island Park
|Salmon a la Sangria
|$24.00
Norwegian Salmon in lemon + caper sauce
|Salmon a la Parrilla
|$24.00
Grilled salmon, sauteed onions w/red wine reduction
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill
4257 austin blvd, island park
|Tuna, Salmon, or Scallops Tartare
|$15.00
Raw tuna, salmon, or scallops over a pressed cucumber salad.
|Almond Crusted Sole or Salmon
|$3.00
Broiled fillet of lemon sole or Canadian salmon topped with almonds and slow baked.
|Dill Butter Sole or Salmon
Baked fillet of sole or salmon cooked with fresh dill and butter.