Salmon in Island Park

Island Park restaurants
Island Park restaurants that serve salmon

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • STEAKS

Sangria 71

4585 Austin Blvd, Island Park

Avg 4.5 (533 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon a la Sangria$24.00
Norwegian Salmon in lemon + caper sauce
Salmon a la Parrilla$24.00
Grilled salmon, sauteed onions w/red wine reduction
More about Sangria 71
Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill

4257 austin blvd, island park

Avg 4.6 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna, Salmon, or Scallops Tartare$15.00
Raw tuna, salmon, or scallops over a pressed cucumber salad.
Almond Crusted Sole or Salmon$3.00
Broiled fillet of lemon sole or Canadian salmon topped with almonds and slow baked.
Dill Butter Sole or Salmon
Baked fillet of sole or salmon cooked with fresh dill and butter.
More about Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill

