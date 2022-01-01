Go
Island Pride Oasis

GRILL

617 South Frederick Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (936 reviews)

Popular Items

Curried Chicken$16.00
Snapper Only$15.00
Curried Goat$22.00
Brown Stew Snapper$21.00
Dumpling$1.00
Jerk Chicken$17.00
Oxtail$25.00
Banana Bread$4.00
Chicken Patty App$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

617 South Frederick Ave

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

