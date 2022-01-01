Go
Island Queen

Serving Our Winter Break Menu…taking a break from burgers.

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

17705 Vashon Highway SW • $$

Avg 4.3 (116 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid’s Burger$9.89
Quarter Pound Burger served with fries and kid’s soda. Add cheese and veggies - or leave it Plain Jane. No judgment.
ZAT Salad$7.99
Spring lettuce, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, and choice of dressing.
BYO Beef$6.99
Start with our beef burger and a toasted bun. Scroll below to build your burger.
Onion Rings$6.59
Beer battered, hand cut, hand dipped. Trust us, no reason to be on the fence. GET THE ONION RINGS, with your choice of sauce.
Milkshake
French Fries
Sometimes, fries and a shake are all we need. Crispy and delicious. Add our housemade garlic ranch, or the shake. We don’t judge what you dip your fries in.
Fish and Chips$15.59
The best fish & chips you can find, everything made in house. Breaded wild caught cod, hand cut fries served with our coleslaw and tartar sauce. Don't forget the malt vinegar when you come to drivethru.
ZAT Burger$8.29
Our beef burger with avocado, crispy onions, sriracha mayo, lettuce and tomato. So good you can eat it every day.
4 Pc Fried Chicken Strips$14.99
If you are feeling hungry, this will satisfy. Or, left overs are DELICIOUS tomorrow...cold fried chicken? Yes Please! Hand cut, all white meat, buttermilk fried chicken. Comes with your choice of dipping sauce, and our hand cut fries.
BYO Black Bean$8.39
Start with our delicious black bean burger on a toasted bun, load it up with all your favorite veggies. Scroll below to build your burger.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

17705 Vashon Highway SW

Vashon WA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
An 18% service charge is added to each take out order pre tax. The total amount of the service charge is the property of the restaurant which helps pay for labor and benefits for all employees. The service team is paid an hourly wage and a commission.

