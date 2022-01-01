Go
Main pic

Island Shrimp Co. - Rocketts Landing

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

11 Orleans Street

Richmond, VA 23231

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

11 Orleans Street, Richmond VA 23231

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Boathouse

No reviews yet

Richmond's marquee waterfront dining destination, serving fresh seafood and elevated classics, paired with an extensive wine, beer, and cocktail program.

Blue Atlas

No reviews yet

Blue Atlas is a restaurant & market in the Fulton Hill neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia. Featuring an espresso bar, breakfast & lunch counter, grab & go, pantry essentials, upscale dining room, bar & lawn seating with sunset city views. Our menu highlights global street food with a contemporary twist. As sustainability is a core value of our company we offer many vegetable focused dishes with vegan & gluten-free options.

The Hill Cafe

No reviews yet

Located in Historic Church Hill. Currently open for limited table seating and to go orders. Please place to go orders online.

Riverbend Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Island Shrimp Co. - Rocketts Landing

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston