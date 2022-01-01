Go
Island Shrimp Co.

Soak up the tropical vibes and we’ll treat you to a menu rooted in some of the world’s most exciting island destinations.

SEAFOOD

11500 Midlothian Turnpike • $$

Avg 3.9 (529 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp$12.00
pineapple chili sauce
Island Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.00
buttermilk fried chicken thigh, gochujang honey, house made pickles, bibb lettuce, mayo, King’s Hawaiian bun, french fries
Teriyaki Glazed Salmon * (GF)$21.00
coconut jasmine rice, cucumber, grilled pineapple, edamame, pickled red onion, seaweed salad, sesame, scallions, avocado
Big Wave Fish & Chips$16.00
beer battered cod, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Korean BBQ Wings$12.00
crispy fried wings, spicy korean bbq sauce, sesame seeds, scallions, house-made ranch
Island Shrimp Tacos$14.00
fried shrimp, grilled flour tortillas, island slaw, chipotle lime crema, avocado
Lobster & Shrimp Fried Rice$24.00
grilled lobster tail, shrimp, garlic butter, veggie fried rice, teriyaki sauce, sriracha aioli, baby bok choy
Hot Crab Dip$10.00
bubbling hot ﻿trio of cheeses, lump crab topped, wonton chips
Blackened Mahi Mahi tacos$14.00
flour tortilla, blackened mahi, fresh slaw, jalapeno, radish, pineapple salsa, chipotle aioli
Mochiko Chicken$16.00
Hawaiian fried chicken thigh, veggie fried rice, mac salad, sriracha aioli, gochujang honey
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

11500 Midlothian Turnpike

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
