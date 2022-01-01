Island Spice Grille & Lounge

Go
Our mission is to consistently provide our customers with fresh, delicious and high quality food in a unique take on Caribbean cooking. In addition to great tasting, authentic Jamaican cuisine, we will deliver the utmost customer service with efficiency and friendliness that will create a destination experience with every visit. We want the restaurant to be a choice for the community when looking for an exceptional eating and dining experience. Island spice will always create food that is a natural blend of island spices that creates an authentic Caribbean experience.

FRENCH FRIES

2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A • $$

Avg 4.3 (2227 reviews)

Popular Items

Curry Chicken$16.95
Marinated and simmered in authentic curry spices and sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Jerk Chicken$16.95
Bone-in grilled jerk chicken in our signature jerk spices and sauce.
Peach Pineapple Punch$3.75
Fresh pineapple and peach in an Island punch.
Signature Salmon Bites$15.00
Fried salmon bites, served with secret sweet sauce
House Salmon$25.95
**MARKET PRICED ITEM** Pan seared and topped with signature coconut cream sauce. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Braised Oxtail$27.95
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback, Lamar Jackson's Favorite! Slowly braised beef simmered in an authentic gravy. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
**MARKET PRICED ITEM**
Beef Patty$4.00
Brown Stew Chicken$16.95
Bone-in chicken stewed in a house brown gravy. Served with one choice of rice. (Rice and peas or white rice). Includes veggies of the day, and plantains.
Pineapple Ginger$4.45
Fresh pineapple and ginger. Amazing refreshing taste!
Coco Bread$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A

Edgewood MD

Sunday12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
