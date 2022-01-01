Island Sun Poke
Poke bowls, come in and enjoy!
37 Griffin St
Popular Items
Location
37 Griffin St
McDonough GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
Starshines DBA
Come in and enjoy!
Starshine's Cafe & Patisserie
Stay Positive and Love your Life!
Crust & Craft McDonough
Crust & Craft To-Go. Redefining how Georgians enjoy Pizza, Beer, & Cocktails in the heart of McDonough. Order Online, Pick-Up, and Enjoy.