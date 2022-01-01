Go
Toast

island take out

Delicious food on the go,
Enjoy in your own space and comfort!

1500 take highway 3

Popular Items

I.T.O Jerk Chicken Mac$16.99
Slow cooked hand picked jerk chicken tossed with our house jerk sauce
Fried Shrimp$11.75
Lightly battered served with our house cocktail sauce
Island Boii$15.99
1/4 pounder beef patty topped with bacon swiss cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & onion served on potato bun with House Sauce
COMES W SIDE OF FRIES
Pull Pork Sandwich$14.99
Slow cooked tenderized pork topped with our house made Cole slaw on a warm bun
I.T.O Jerk Chicken Club$14.99
Slow cooked mild jerk chicken served with house pineapple aoili sauce on a warm bun
Beet Salad$10.00
Spinach, beets, peacan & goat cheese served with house dressing.
Frech Fries$6.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Deep fried chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, onion and sriracha mayo served on a potato bun.
COMES W SIDE OF FRIES
Cuban Sandwich$13.50
Roasted pork with Ham on a grilled rolled topped with pickle slices, swiss cheese and mustard
Mac n Cheese$6.00
1500 take highway 3

Bar Harbor ME

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
