Island Taste Caribbean Grill
Island Taste features authentic, made-from-scratch dishes from the beautiful islands of Jamaica and Haiti, along with the distinct flavors and vibes from across the Caribbean.
225 E Santa Clara St
Location
225 E Santa Clara St
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
