Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill

Established in 2014
Island Sushi & Grill and Seafood
Fresh Seafood. Sushi. Rolls.
Great people.

14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9

Popular Items

Tuna Nachos$18.00
Crispy Wonton Chips, diced Blackened Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Mango Pico, Aioli, Eel Sauce, Goat Cheese, Black Sesame Seeds
Spicy Tuna$8.00
Spicy Tuna mix, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo
Super Cali$14.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
Top: Blackened Tuna, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crunchies
Miso Soup$4.00
Salty, Savory Stock of Dashi and Miso Paste w/ dried Wakame
Rattlesnake Roll$17.00
Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno
Top: Blackened Tuna, Avocado, Ponzu, Fresh Serrano, Pico de Gallo
Shaggy Dog$16.00
Tempura Shrimp, Crab Stick, Cucumber, Avocado
Top: Crab Stick, Spicy Mayo, Black Sesame Seeds, Crunchies
Black Dragon$16.00
Blackened Tuna, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno
Top: Tuna, Avocado, Ponzu, Black Tobiko
California Roll$7.00
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber
On Top: Sesame Seeds and Spicy Mayo
Edamame$5.00
Red Hawaiian Sea Salt
Garlic .50cent Add
Spicy Garlic $1 Add
Ecstasy Roll$17.00
Soft Shell Crab, Cream Cheese, Avocado
Top: Seared White Fish, Blackened Tuna, Spicy Ponzu, Spicy Teriyaki, Green Onion
Location

14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9

Corpus Christi TX

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
