Island Time Sushi Bar & Seafood Grill
Established in 2014
Island Sushi & Grill and Seafood
Fresh Seafood. Sushi. Rolls.
Great people.
14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9
Popular Items
Location
14225 S Padre Island Dr Ste 9
Corpus Christi TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Scuttlebutt's Seafood Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Island Gatherings Gastro Lounge and Dessert Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Hornet’s Nest Sports Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Bluffalo Wings Co
Come in and enjoy!