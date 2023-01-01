Go
Consumer picView gallery

Island Shack Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

111 Bengies Point road

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC 29915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

111 Bengies Point road, DAUFUSKIE ISLAND SC 29915

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Truffles - Hilton Head
orange starNo Reviews
71 Lighthouse Rd Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
The Crazy Crab at Harbour Town
orange starNo Reviews
149 Lighthouse Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Chow Daddy's - Hilton Head
orange starNo Reviews
71 Lighthouse Road Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Zunzibar | Tybee Island
orange starNo Reviews
1115 U.S. Hwy 80 Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Chamacos Tacos North - 1105 U.S. 80
orange starNo Reviews
1105 U.S. 80 Tybee Island, GA 31328
View restaurantnext
Reilley's Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
Greenwood Drive Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Map

More near DAUFUSKIE ISLAND

Bluffton

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Island Shack Cafe

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston