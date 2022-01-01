Go
Island Time Catering Co.

Fresh Food, Fun Times, and Far Out Places

1134 Aquidneck Ave

Popular Items

Smoked Pineapple Chili Wings$17.00
Smokey wings tossed in a sweet and spicy pineapple chili glaze
Smoked Hawaiian Meatballs$18.00
1 oz smoked Hawaiian meatballs smothered in our house made sweet and tangy glaze
Shoyu Chicken
Smoked then grilled chicken thigh marinated in our soy based sauce
The Crowd Pleaser$21.00
Build your own grilled shrimp tacos, pulled pork tacos, and vegetarian (tofu) tacos!
(makes 3 tacos per person)
*includes picnic place setting and serving utensils
The Basic Taco Bar$16.00
Build your own grilled chicken and pulled pork tacos!
(makes 2 tacos per person)
*includes picnic place setting and serving utensils
Location

1134 Aquidneck Ave

Middletown RI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
