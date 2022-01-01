Isle Of Palms restaurants you'll love

Isle Of Palms restaurants
Toast
  • Isle Of Palms

Isle Of Palms's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Southern
Must-try Isle Of Palms restaurants

Ellis Creek Fish Camp image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Ellis Creek Fish Camp

1243 Harbor View Rd, Charleston

Avg 4.2 (1151 reviews)
Takeout
Grouper Sand$15.00
Kid Chicken$7.00
Small Grouper$16.00
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina image

 

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

2205 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Fresh Catch Taco$5.99
Seasonal grilled fish, lemon caper aioli, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo.
Carnitas Taco$4.99
Slow smoked pork, cilantro onion relish and Cotija cheese
Baja Fish Taco$5.99
Lightly fried Mahi-Mahi, cabbage, lime crema and cilantro-onion relish.
The Refuge IOP image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

The Refuge IOP

1517 Palm Blvd, Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.4 (901 reviews)
Takeout Digital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

The Co-Op - Nashville

1515 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

The Co-Op - Summerville

1515 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

The Co-Op - IOP

1515 Palm Boulevard, Isle Of Palms

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Co-Op - Nashville 2

1515 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

The Co-Op - Chattanooga

1515 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms

No reviews yet
