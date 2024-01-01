Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Isle Of Palms

Isle Of Palms restaurants that serve ceviche

Lawrence's Seafood Company

1130 Ocean Blvd, Isle of Palms

TakeoutDelivery
Island Shrimp Ceviche$15.99
An IOP take on a Mediterranean classic; we added a little bit of
pineapple to sweeten it up
Papi's Taqueria

1012 Ocean Blvd, Isle Of Palms

Takeout
Ceviche Shrimp Tostada$12.00
Diced shrimp marinated with lemon and lime juice combined with diced tomato, onion and cilantro. Topped with a drizzle of our house secret sauce presented on a crispy corn tostada. **NO MODIFICATIONS ARE ALLOWED ON THIS ITEM**
