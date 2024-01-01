Nachos in Isle Of Palms
Isle Of Palms restaurants that serve nachos
Papi's Taqueria
1012 Ocean Blvd, Isle Of Palms
|Nachos: Just Protein and Cheese
|$8.00
|Wando Nachos
|$12.00
Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips topped with Lettuce/ Pico de Gallo/ Guacamole/ Sour Cream/ Cilantro **Queso will be on side**
Coconut Joes - Isle Of Palms
1120 Ocean Boulevard, Isle of Palms
|Island Chicken Nachos
|$15.00
House seasoned tortilla chips, grilled chicken, jalapenos, queso, and pineapple-coconut salsa. Topped with a BBQ drizzle and sour cream.