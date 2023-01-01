Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Islip

Islip restaurants
Islip restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA

The Pizzeria of Islip - 591 Main St.

591 Main St., Islip

Avg 4.6 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pesto Chicken Street Sandwich$12.95
Freshly Made Focaccia w/ Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella &
Roasted Peppers
More about The Pizzeria of Islip - 591 Main St.
Dang BBQ Food Truck

174 Islip Avenue, Islip

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wrangler Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with applewood Smoked Bacon and Melted Pepper Jack Cheese with Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce and Tomato. Served with Fries
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries$13.00
Served with Lettuce & Tomato and Fries
More about Dang BBQ Food Truck

