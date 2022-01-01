Go
Toast

Isola Pizza Bar

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

7734 Girard Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (1826 reviews)

Popular Items

fresh burrata$14.00
cauliflower$10.00
spaghetti pomodoro$17.00
Crushed san marzano and cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, fresh basil
Carbonara$19.00
spaghetti, crispy guanciale, egg, parmigiano, pecorino, freshly ground black pepper
rigatoni al ragú$19.00
slowly braised bolognese meat ragú, dry porcini mushrooms, parmigiano
mozzarella flight$20.00
Bruschetta Pomodoro$10.00
nero di seppia$19.00
Kids Pasta$10.00
spaghetti ai frutti di mare$26.00
a seafood spaghetti, PEI mussels, shrimp, calamari, salmon, white wine, garlic,
tomato sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7734 Girard Ave

La Jolla CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Piazza 1909

No reviews yet

Experience Italy without the Jet Leg!
Enjoy chef Stefano's homemade cuisine
Piazza 1909 is committed to Product, Environment and Hospitality. We believe in the use of local fresh produce and each dish is made from scratch with love and passion. Nothing is pre-cooked.
PIAZZA 1909 is bringing back to life the original La Jolla beach house named "The Brodiaea" that was formerly built in 1909. It has been restored so it can remain a nostalgic setting for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Froglanders Froyo Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Candor

No reviews yet

Providing fresh and healthy food straight to your home

Karina's Cantina - La Jolla

No reviews yet

Welcome to Karina's Cantina!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston