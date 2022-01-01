Issaquah American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Issaquah
More about Ram
Ram
965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah
|Popular items
|RAM Grand Reuben No 506
|$13.95
Shaved corned beef | Wisconsin havarti | sauerkraut | horseradish cream | thousand island | marbled rye
|Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar
|$12.95
Cheddar | applewood-smoked bacon | Porter BBQ sauce | lettuce | tomato kaiser bun
|Roost Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, black pepper mayo on a kaiser bun
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$13.00
Tossed with walnuts and herbs in a garlic, caper, anchovy, jalapeño, and honey vinaigrette.
|Ribeye 20oz Bone-In
|$54.00
Richly marbled cut in a smoky marinade. Served with fresh grated horseradish.
|New York Steak Sandwich
|$23.00
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
More about Sip Restaurant - Issaquah
Sip Restaurant - Issaquah
1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah
|Popular items
|Beef Short Rib
|$42.00
|Steak Poutine
|$38.00
|Side of Fries
|$8.00
More about Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
20 Front St S, Issaquah
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Dip
|$19.00
Slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib, served on a JaK's steak buttered toasted hoagie roll. Served with House-made au jus
|JaK's Prime Rib Dip
|$19.00
slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib on a steak butter toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus. Easily one of the most delicious things you'll ever put in your mouth!
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Chipotle buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crispy. Drizzled with jalapeño honey and topped with slaw, dill pickles, and rosemary aioli