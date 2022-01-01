Issaquah American restaurants you'll love

Go
Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Issaquah

Ram image

 

Ram

965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
RAM Grand Reuben No 506$13.95
Shaved corned beef | Wisconsin havarti | sauerkraut | horseradish cream | thousand island | marbled rye
Porter BBQ Bacon Cheddar$12.95
Cheddar | applewood-smoked bacon | Porter BBQ sauce | lettuce | tomato kaiser bun
Roost Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, black pepper mayo on a kaiser bun
More about Ram
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Tossed with walnuts and herbs in a garlic, caper, anchovy, jalapeño, and honey vinaigrette.
Ribeye 20oz Bone-In$54.00
Richly marbled cut in a smoky marinade. Served with fresh grated horseradish.
New York Steak Sandwich$23.00
Marinated, aged New York. Grilled to order and served on a JaK's steak buttered and toasted roll. Served with house au jus.
More about Jak's Grill
Sip Restaurant - Issaquah image

 

Sip Restaurant - Issaquah

1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Short Rib$42.00
Steak Poutine$38.00
Side of Fries$8.00
More about Sip Restaurant - Issaquah
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Prime Rib Dip$19.00
Slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib, served on a JaK's steak buttered toasted hoagie roll. Served with House-made au jus
JaK's Prime Rib Dip$19.00
slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib on a steak butter toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus. Easily one of the most delicious things you'll ever put in your mouth!
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chipotle buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crispy. Drizzled with jalapeño honey and topped with slaw, dill pickles, and rosemary aioli
More about Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Issaquah

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken

Pretzels

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Issaquah to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4 (39 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

No reviews yet

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston