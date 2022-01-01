Issaquah bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Issaquah

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah image

 

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side of Sourdough Bread$2.00
Made by Essential Baking Co., a local artisan bread company in Seattle
GRILLED WILD SALMON$25.00
roasted garlic–basil butter, rice, fresh vegetables
DYNAMITE SHRIMP$13.00
with tempura batter, sweet and spicy, dynamite sauce
More about The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
Sip Restaurant - Issaquah image

 

Sip Restaurant - Issaquah

1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Short Rib$42.00
Steak Poutine$38.00
Side of Fries$8.00
More about Sip Restaurant - Issaquah
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Prime Rib Dip$19.00
Slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib, served on a JaK's steak buttered toasted hoagie roll. Served with House-made au jus
JaK's Prime Rib Dip$19.00
slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib on a steak butter toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus. Easily one of the most delicious things you'll ever put in your mouth!
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Chipotle buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crispy. Drizzled with jalapeño honey and topped with slaw, dill pickles, and rosemary aioli
More about Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
El 42 Cantina (Issaquah) image

 

El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)

38 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$6.00
with fire roasted tomato & Juan loco salsa
Taco Salad
shredded lettuce in your choice of crisp or soft tortilla. choice of meat, black bean salsa, baja slaw, Oaxaca and pepper jack, sour cream, and guacamole. served with tortilla strips and a side of fire roasted salsa
Beef Tacos$15.00
grilled NY steak - salsa arbol, guacatillo and cilantro.
More about El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)

