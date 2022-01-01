Issaquah bars & lounges you'll love
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah
|Side of Sourdough Bread
|$2.00
Made by Essential Baking Co., a local artisan bread company in Seattle
|GRILLED WILD SALMON
|$25.00
roasted garlic–basil butter, rice, fresh vegetables
|DYNAMITE SHRIMP
|$13.00
with tempura batter, sweet and spicy, dynamite sauce
Sip Restaurant - Issaquah
1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah
|Beef Short Rib
|$42.00
|Steak Poutine
|$38.00
|Side of Fries
|$8.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah)
20 Front St S, Issaquah
|Prime Rib Dip
|$19.00
Slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib, served on a JaK's steak buttered toasted hoagie roll. Served with House-made au jus
|JaK's Prime Rib Dip
|$19.00
slow roasted, thin sliced prime rib on a steak butter toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus. Easily one of the most delicious things you'll ever put in your mouth!
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Chipotle buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crispy. Drizzled with jalapeño honey and topped with slaw, dill pickles, and rosemary aioli
El 42 Cantina (Issaquah)
38 Front St N, Issaquah
|Chips & Salsa
|$6.00
with fire roasted tomato & Juan loco salsa
|Taco Salad
shredded lettuce in your choice of crisp or soft tortilla. choice of meat, black bean salsa, baja slaw, Oaxaca and pepper jack, sour cream, and guacamole. served with tortilla strips and a side of fire roasted salsa
|Beef Tacos
|$15.00
grilled NY steak - salsa arbol, guacatillo and cilantro.