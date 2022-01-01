Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Issaquah

Go
Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve cake

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Thai Fish Cake (Tod Mun Pla)$12.95
Homemade, fried fishcakes, served with a cucumber plum sauce, topped with crushed peanuts on the side.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Appetizer$25.00
Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.
Dungeness Crab Cake Benedict$25.00
Dungeness crab cakes, poached eggs, brioche bread, and hollandaise. Finished with citrus gremolata and served with JaK's potatoes.
More about Jak's Grill
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lava Cake$7.00
Chocolate lava cake with caramel and pecans, topped caramel & vanilla ice cream
More about Sunset Alehouse
El 42 Cantina (Issaquah) image

 

El 42 Cantina

38 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Molten Lava Cake$9.00
warm caramel filled chocolate cake, fresh whip, candied almonds and caramel sauce
More about El 42 Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Issaquah

Fish And Chips

Scallops

Salmon

Pretzels

Clams

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Garlic Chicken

Map

More near Issaquah to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston