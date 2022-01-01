Cake in Issaquah
Bai Tong Thai
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Thai Fish Cake (Tod Mun Pla)
|$12.95
Homemade, fried fishcakes, served with a cucumber plum sauce, topped with crushed peanuts on the side.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$25.00
Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.
|Dungeness Crab Cake Benedict
|$25.00
Dungeness crab cakes, poached eggs, brioche bread, and hollandaise. Finished with citrus gremolata and served with JaK's potatoes.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Alehouse
20 Front St S, Issaquah
|Lava Cake
|$7.00
Chocolate lava cake with caramel and pecans, topped caramel & vanilla ice cream