Calamari in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve calamari

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Orenji Sushi & Noodles

5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Salt & Pepper Calamari$10.90
crispy calamari rings with sweet chili sauce
More about Orenji Sushi & Noodles
Bai Tong Thai

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Golden Egg Calamari$18.95
This dish will make you come back for more! The squid is tossed in salted duck egg yolk and pan fried, creating a melt in your mouth coating. **Rice not included**
More about Bai Tong Thai
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI$13.00
Tasty squid rings and tentacles fried and served with creole remoulade
More about The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Crisps$16.00
served with lemon caper aioli
More about Jak's Grill

