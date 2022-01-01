Calamari in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve calamari
More about Orenji Sushi & Noodles
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah
|Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$10.90
crispy calamari rings with sweet chili sauce
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Golden Egg Calamari
|$18.95
This dish will make you come back for more! The squid is tossed in salted duck egg yolk and pan fried, creating a melt in your mouth coating. **Rice not included**
More about The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah
|CRISPY FRIED CALAMARI
|$13.00
Tasty squid rings and tentacles fried and served with creole remoulade