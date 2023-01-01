Chicken biryani in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about Flavor of India Bar & Grill - 984 NE PARK DR
Flavor of India Bar & Grill - 984 NE PARK DR
984 NE PARK DR, ISSAQUAH
|Chicken Biryani
|$19.00
Rice cooked on slow heat with marinated meat & Indian spices
More about Masthi Bar and Grill
Masthi Bar and Grill
1085 Lake Dr., Issaquah
|Masthi's Special Chicken Biryani Combo Fam
|$36.47
A delightful fusion dish with two varieties of tantalizing chicken placed on top of the rice with aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.
|555 Chicken Biryani Reg
|$17.99
A delightful fusion dish featuring tender chicken , fragrant rice, and aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.