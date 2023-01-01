Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Flavor of India Bar & Grill - 984 NE PARK DR

984 NE PARK DR, ISSAQUAH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Biryani$19.00
Rice cooked on slow heat with marinated meat & Indian spices
More about Flavor of India Bar & Grill - 984 NE PARK DR
Masthi Bar and Grill

1085 Lake Dr., Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Masthi's Special Chicken Biryani Combo Fam$36.47
A delightful fusion dish with two varieties of tantalizing chicken placed on top of the rice with aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.
555 Chicken Biryani Reg$17.99
A delightful fusion dish featuring tender chicken , fragrant rice, and aromatic spices, offering a burst of flavors.
More about Masthi Bar and Grill

