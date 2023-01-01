Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken kebabs in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants that serve chicken kebabs

Masthi Bar and Grill

1085 Lake Dr., Issaquah

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Kebab$16.99
Boneless free range Chicken pieces marinated in yogurt, mace, ginger and other spices grilled in a Tandoor(Clay Oven).
Chicken Sheek Kebab$16.99
Succulent minced meat, seasoned with aromatic spices, skewered and grilled to perfection, offering a delicious and tender delight.
Mixed Grill Chicken Platter Kebab$21.99
A tantalizing feast with a variety of flavors and textures, showcasing succulent chicken kebabs in all their deliciousness.
Garlic Crush - Issaquah

1620 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, Issaquah

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Kebab Sandwich$9.95
Chicken breast pieces grilled over an open flame, garlic paste, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles
