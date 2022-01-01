Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Ram

965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roost Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, black pepper mayo on a kaiser bun
Ole Smokey Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Bacon, Pepper jack cheese, Onion crisps, tomato, Pretzel bun
More about Ram
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted Kaiser bun with pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.
More about Jak's Grill
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chipotle buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crispy. Drizzled with jalapeño honey and topped with slaw, dill pickles, and rosemary aioli
More about Sunset Alehouse

