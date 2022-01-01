Chicken sandwiches in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Ram
Ram
965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah
|Roost Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce, pickles, black pepper mayo on a kaiser bun
|Ole Smokey Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, BBQ Sauce, Slaw, Bacon, Pepper jack cheese, Onion crisps, tomato, Pretzel bun
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Marinated, grilled chicken breast served on a lightly toasted Kaiser bun with pesto mayo, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion.