Chili in Issaquah

More about Orenji Sushi & Noodles
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah
|2oz chili oil
|$0.25
|Jar of Homemade chili oil
|$6.90
|Bottle Chili Oil
|$6.90
Housemade chili oil that you can only find here in Orenji! This crunchy and flavorful chili oil brings out the full flavor of your food.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|Chili Powder
|- Chili Fried Rice
|$15.95
Following the traditional Thai recipe, this dish features the essence of Thai chilies, basil and bell peppers in hot oil before adding jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
|Chili Sauce