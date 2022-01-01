Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve chili

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Orenji Sushi & Noodles

5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
2oz chili oil$0.25
Jar of Homemade chili oil$6.90
Bottle Chili Oil$6.90
Housemade chili oil that you can only find here in Orenji! This crunchy and flavorful chili oil brings out the full flavor of your food.
Bai Tong Thai

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Chili Powder
- Chili Fried Rice$15.95
Following the traditional Thai recipe, this dish features the essence of Thai chilies, basil and bell peppers in hot oil before adding jasmine rice and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
Chili Sauce
