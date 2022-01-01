Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Issaquah

Go
Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Chop Salad$14.00
Grilled and chilled chicken breast, salami, provolone, parmesan, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette, and romaine. Topped with diced tomatoes and basil.
More about Jak's Grill
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chop Chop Salad$10.00
Shredded romaine topped with garbanzo beans, tomatoes, Provolone, Parmesan, genoa Salami, chicken breast, and basil tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
More about Sunset Alehouse
Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza

2525 NE Park Dr, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • green peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Zeeks Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Issaquah

Pretzels

Chicken Wraps

Clams

Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Garlic Chicken

Buffalo Wings

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Issaquah to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston