Chopped salad in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve chopped salad
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Full Chop Salad
|$14.00
Grilled and chilled chicken breast, salami, provolone, parmesan, garbanzo beans, balsamic vinaigrette, and romaine. Topped with diced tomatoes and basil.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Alehouse
20 Front St S, Issaquah
|Chop Chop Salad
|$10.00
Shredded romaine topped with garbanzo beans, tomatoes, Provolone, Parmesan, genoa Salami, chicken breast, and basil tossed in balsamic vinaigrette