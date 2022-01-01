Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APP CRAB CAKES$15.00
with beurre blanc & creole rémoulade sauces
CRAB CAKES$26.00
beurre blanc & creole rémoulade sauces, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables
More about The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill - Issaquah

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Appetizer$25.00
Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.
Dungeness Crab Cake Benedict$25.00
Dungeness crab cakes, poached eggs, brioche bread, and hollandaise. Finished with citrus gremolata and served with JaK's potatoes.
More about Jak's Grill - Issaquah

