Crab cakes in Issaquah

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah
|APP CRAB CAKES
|$15.00
with beurre blanc & creole rémoulade sauces
|CRAB CAKES
|$26.00
beurre blanc & creole rémoulade sauces, rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables
Jak's Grill - Issaquah
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill - Issaquah
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Crab Cake Appetizer
|$25.00
Two Dungeness crab cakes, celery, onion, and panko crust. Served with beurre blanc and red pepper remoulade.
|Dungeness Crab Cake Benedict
|$25.00
Dungeness crab cakes, poached eggs, brioche bread, and hollandaise. Finished with citrus gremolata and served with JaK's potatoes.