Crispy chicken in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Bai Tong Thai
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$17.95
Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside chicken pieces are stir-fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
|(L) Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$15.95
Ram
965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah
|Crispy Chicken Strips
|$14.99
Cooked golden | fresh-cut fries | coleslaw Choice of Sauce: Ranch | Honey Mustard | Buffalo | BBQ