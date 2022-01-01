Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Crispy Garlic Chicken$17.95
Juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside chicken pieces are stir-fried with a honey infused mix of garlic and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
(L) Crispy Garlic Chicken$15.95
More about Bai Tong Thai
Crispy Chicken Strips image

 

Ram

965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Strips$14.99
Cooked golden | fresh-cut fries | coleslaw Choice of Sauce: Ranch | Honey Mustard | Buffalo | BBQ
More about Ram
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chipotle buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crispy. Drizzled with jalapeño honey and topped with slaw, dill pickles, and rosemary aioli
More about Sunset Alehouse

