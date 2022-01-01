Fish and chips in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve fish and chips
Ram
965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah
|Fish & Chips - 3 Piece
|$18.99
White fish dipped in Our Hefeweizen beer batter | fresh-cut fries | coleslaw | dill tartar
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah
|ALASKAN COD FISH ‘N’ CHIPS
|$17.00
hand–cut filets beer battered with Mac & Jack’s African amber
served with tartar sauce and coleslaw
|ALASKAN SALMON FISH 'N' CHIPS
|$18.00
hand-cut filets beer battered with Mac N Jacks African Amber beer
served with thai chile-tartar sauce and coleslaw
|KID'S FISH & CHIPS
|$8.00
Alaskan cod fillets. Served with fries
Jak's Grill
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Beer and Panko battered Alaskan Halibut fried golden. Served with tartar, coleslaw and a lemon wedge