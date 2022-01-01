Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips - 3 Piece image

 

Ram

965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips - 3 Piece$18.99
White fish dipped in Our Hefeweizen beer batter | fresh-cut fries | coleslaw | dill tartar
More about Ram
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah image

 

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ALASKAN COD FISH ‘N’ CHIPS$17.00
hand–cut filets beer battered with Mac & Jack’s African amber
served with tartar sauce and coleslaw
ALASKAN SALMON FISH 'N' CHIPS$18.00
hand-cut filets beer battered with Mac N Jacks African Amber beer
served with thai chile-tartar sauce and coleslaw
KID'S FISH & CHIPS$8.00
Alaskan cod fillets. Served with fries
More about The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer and Panko battered Alaskan Halibut fried golden. Served with tartar, coleslaw and a lemon wedge
More about Jak's Grill
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cod Fish & Chips$17.00
beer battered cod served with fries, Baja slaw, tartar & a lemon wedge
More about Sunset Alehouse

