Green beans in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve green beans
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah
|Saute Spicy Green Beans
|$12.90
Fresh green beans, sauteed in a homemade spicy garlic sauce.
|Tempura Green Bean Roll
|$8.90
Topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and tempura crunch.
Bai Tong Thai
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Spicy Green Bean Salad (Yum Tua Plu)
|$16.50
This dish features julienned green beans, ground pork, and sliced boiled egg and prawns. These ingredients are tossed with toasted coconut shavings, red onions, scallions, cilantro, chili paste, fish sauce, lime, and sugar.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Alehouse
20 Front St S, Issaquah
|Green Garbanzo Bean Hummus Plate
|$13.00
A puree of Washington grown green garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic, lemon and toasted cumin topped with kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese. dressed with olive oil, sumac, and paprika and served with warm pita