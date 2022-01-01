Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Issaquah

Go
Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Orenji Sushi & Noodles

5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Saute Spicy Green Beans$12.90
Fresh green beans, sauteed in a homemade spicy garlic sauce.
Tempura Green Bean Roll$8.90
Topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and tempura crunch.
More about Orenji Sushi & Noodles
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Spicy Green Bean Salad (Yum Tua Plu)$16.50
This dish features julienned green beans, ground pork, and sliced boiled egg and prawns. These ingredients are tossed with toasted coconut shavings, red onions, scallions, cilantro, chili paste, fish sauce, lime, and sugar.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Garbanzo Bean Hummus Plate$13.00
A puree of Washington grown green garbanzo beans, tahini, garlic, lemon and toasted cumin topped with kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese. dressed with olive oil, sumac, and paprika and served with warm pita
More about Sunset Alehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Issaquah

Chopped Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Turkey Melts

Curry

Tacos

Garlic Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Issaquah to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston