Kebabs in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Masthi Bar and Grill
Masthi Bar and Grill
1085 Lake Dr., Issaquah
|Chicken Tikka Kebab
|$16.99
Boneless free range Chicken pieces marinated in yogurt, mace, ginger and other spices grilled in a Tandoor(Clay Oven).
|Chicken Sheek Kebab
|$16.99
Succulent minced meat, seasoned with aromatic spices, skewered and grilled to perfection, offering a delicious and tender delight.
|Haryali Paneer Tikka Kebab
|$14.99
Soft paneer marinated in a vibrant green mixture of mint, coriander, and spices, grilled to perfection for a flavorful and refreshing treat.