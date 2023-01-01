Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Issaquah

Go
Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve lassi

Main pic

 

Flavor of India Bar & Grill - 984 NE PARK DR

984 NE PARK DR, ISSAQUAH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salty Lassi$5.00
More about Flavor of India Bar & Grill - 984 NE PARK DR
Main pic

 

Maharaja - Issaquah

131 Front St, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Lassi$4.50
Sweet Lassi$4.75
Mango Lassi$4.75
More about Maharaja - Issaquah

Browse other tasty dishes in Issaquah

Roast Duck

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Lobsters

Cheeseburgers

Pancakes

Fish And Chips

Chili

Map

More near Issaquah to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (730 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Wenatchee

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston