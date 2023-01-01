Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Issaquah
/
Issaquah
/
Lassi
Issaquah restaurants that serve lassi
Flavor of India Bar & Grill - 984 NE PARK DR
984 NE PARK DR, ISSAQUAH
No reviews yet
Salty Lassi
$5.00
More about Flavor of India Bar & Grill - 984 NE PARK DR
Maharaja - Issaquah
131 Front St, Issaquah
No reviews yet
Salted Lassi
$4.50
Sweet Lassi
$4.75
Mango Lassi
$4.75
More about Maharaja - Issaquah
