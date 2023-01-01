Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve noodle soup

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Beef Noodle Soup$15.95
This bowl of wide rice noodles features meatballs, sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts, and cilantro in a perfectly seasoned broth.
- Glass Noodle Soup$12.95
A pleasing combination of light broth, transparent glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles), seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
More about Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
Consumer pic

 

Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

700 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crystal Noodle Soup (Thai Sukiyaki)$14.95
Bean threads noodle, egg and vegetables and with special soup.
More about Noodle Boat Thai Cuisine

