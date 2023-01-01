Noodle soup in Issaquah
Bai Tong Thai - Issaquah
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
This bowl of wide rice noodles features meatballs, sliced beef, fresh bean sprouts, and cilantro in a perfectly seasoned broth.
|- Glass Noodle Soup
|$12.95
A pleasing combination of light broth, transparent glass noodles (also known as bean thread noodles), seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.