Prawns in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve prawns

Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Pineapple Prawn Curry$18.50
Named after Penang Island in Malaysia, this comparably dry curry is pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma, and includes coconut mil, basil and bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
More about Bai Tong Thai
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah image

 

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED JUMBO PRAWN SKEWERS$24.00
Basted with roasted garlic-basil butter.
Served with rice and vegetables
COCONUT CRUSTED PRAWNS$23.00
orange–coconut–cream sauce, Thai chile sauce, rice, fresh vegetables
APP COCONUT PRAWNS$15.00
orange–coconut–cream sauce, Thai chile sauce
More about The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Prawn Appetizer$28.00
Six jumbo prawns, grilled w/ chipotle crema. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
Scampi Prawn Appetizer$28.00
Six jumbo scampi prawns. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
More about Jak's Grill

