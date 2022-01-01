Prawns in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve prawns
Bai Tong Thai
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Pineapple Prawn Curry
|$18.50
Named after Penang Island in Malaysia, this comparably dry curry is pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma, and includes coconut mil, basil and bell peppers. **Rice is not included**
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah
|GRILLED JUMBO PRAWN SKEWERS
|$24.00
Basted with roasted garlic-basil butter.
Served with rice and vegetables
|COCONUT CRUSTED PRAWNS
|$23.00
orange–coconut–cream sauce, Thai chile sauce, rice, fresh vegetables
|APP COCONUT PRAWNS
|$15.00
orange–coconut–cream sauce, Thai chile sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Chipotle Prawn Appetizer
|$28.00
Six jumbo prawns, grilled w/ chipotle crema. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
|Scampi Prawn Appetizer
|$28.00
Six jumbo scampi prawns. Served with a dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.