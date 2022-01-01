Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Issaquah

Go
Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve risotto

Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

JaK's Grill Issaquah

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asparagus Mushroom Risotto$26.00
More about JaK's Grill Issaquah
Sip Restaurant - Issaquah image

 

Sip Restaurant & Bar - 1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah WA

1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto$32.00
More about Sip Restaurant & Bar - 1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah WA

Browse other tasty dishes in Issaquah

Quesadillas

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Short Ribs

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Beef Soup

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Issaquah to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (617 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston