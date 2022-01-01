Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Issaquah

Go
Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Orenji Sushi & Noodles

5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Flower$10.00
Salmon Sashimi and salmon roe (Ikura)
Seared Salmon Sashimi 10pcs$32.00
Seared Salmon Sashimi 10pcs$35.00
More about Orenji Sushi & Noodles
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
- Salmon Curry$20.95
We've combined the best of northwest and Thailand to create this delectable dish of salmon and red curries. **Rice is not included**
(L) Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$16.50
- Salmon Garlic Fried Rice$18.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Item pic

 

Ram

965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon$22.99
blackened salmon, red rice, roasted corn black bean relish, tarragon slaw.
Grilled Salmon$22.99
Grilled with sea salt, olive oil & lemon | seasonal vegetables | mashed potatoes
More about Ram
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah image

 

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON BLT$15.00
grilled sourdough, bacon, tomato, creole remoulade, lettuce
GRILLED WILD SALMON$25.00
roasted garlic–basil butter, rice, fresh vegetables
PAN–SEARED ALASKAN SALMON TACOS*$17.00
warm corn tortillas, chipotle–ranch kimchi, avocado, fresh cilantro, black beans, fresh salsa casera
Served with black beans and cheese
More about The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened King Salmon Sandwich$21.00
King salmon filet dusted with bronzing spices and seared. Served with cilantro lime aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun.
Kid's Salmon$16.00
Ora King Salmon$36.00
Smoked fennel cream, sweet and sour organic rainbow chard, russet straw
More about Jak's Grill
Sunset Alehouse (Issaquah) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Alehouse

20 Front St S, Issaquah

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Entree$21.00
fresh brined salmon filet, seasoned and grilled to order. Finished with JaK's steak butter and served with garlic mashers & seasonal veggies
Blackened Salmon Sandwich$20.00
Fresh brined Salmon filet, dusted with bronzing spices, served with cilantro lime aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion on a lightly toasted Brioche bun
More about Sunset Alehouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Issaquah

Prawns

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Pretzels

Crispy Chicken

Chili

Tacos

Map

More near Issaquah to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston