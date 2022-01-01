Salmon in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve salmon
More about Orenji Sushi & Noodles
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Orenji Sushi & Noodles
5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah
|Salmon Flower
|$10.00
Salmon Sashimi and salmon roe (Ikura)
|Seared Salmon Sashimi 10pcs
|$32.00
|Seared Salmon Sashimi 10pcs
|$35.00
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
1520 Highlands Dr. NE, Issaquah
|- Salmon Curry
|$20.95
We've combined the best of northwest and Thailand to create this delectable dish of salmon and red curries. **Rice is not included**
|(L) Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
|$16.50
|- Salmon Garlic Fried Rice
|$18.95
Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.
More about Ram
Ram
965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah
|Blackened Salmon
|$22.99
blackened salmon, red rice, roasted corn black bean relish, tarragon slaw.
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.99
Grilled with sea salt, olive oil & lemon | seasonal vegetables | mashed potatoes
More about The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah
|SALMON BLT
|$15.00
grilled sourdough, bacon, tomato, creole remoulade, lettuce
|GRILLED WILD SALMON
|$25.00
roasted garlic–basil butter, rice, fresh vegetables
|PAN–SEARED ALASKAN SALMON TACOS*
|$17.00
warm corn tortillas, chipotle–ranch kimchi, avocado, fresh cilantro, black beans, fresh salsa casera
Served with black beans and cheese
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Blackened King Salmon Sandwich
|$21.00
King salmon filet dusted with bronzing spices and seared. Served with cilantro lime aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted brioche bun.
|Kid's Salmon
|$16.00
|Ora King Salmon
|$36.00
Smoked fennel cream, sweet and sour organic rainbow chard, russet straw
More about Sunset Alehouse
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Alehouse
20 Front St S, Issaquah
|Salmon Entree
|$21.00
fresh brined salmon filet, seasoned and grilled to order. Finished with JaK's steak butter and served with garlic mashers & seasonal veggies
|Blackened Salmon Sandwich
|$20.00
Fresh brined Salmon filet, dusted with bronzing spices, served with cilantro lime aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion on a lightly toasted Brioche bun