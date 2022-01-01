Tacos in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve tacos
Ram
965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah
|RAM Tacos
|$11.95
Pickled red onion | avocado crema | chipotle-tarragon slaw | with red rice, black beans & salsa
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah
|PAN–SEARED ALASKAN SALMON TACOS*
|$17.00
warm corn tortillas, chipotle–ranch kimchi, avocado, fresh cilantro, black beans, fresh salsa casera
Served with black beans and cheese
|ALASKAN HALIBUT TACOS
|$18.00
warm corn tortillas, chipotle ranch, jack cheese, roma tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, cilantro–lime vinaigrette, salsa casera
Served with side of black beans with cheese
Sip Restaurant - Issaquah
1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah
|Steak Taco
|$27.00