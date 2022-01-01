Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Issaquah

Issaquah restaurants
Issaquah restaurants that serve tacos

RAM Tacos image

 

Ram

965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RAM Tacos$11.95
Pickled red onion | avocado crema | chipotle-tarragon slaw | with red rice, black beans & salsa
More about Ram
The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah image

 

The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah

984 NE PARK DRIVE, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PAN–SEARED ALASKAN SALMON TACOS*$17.00
warm corn tortillas, chipotle–ranch kimchi, avocado, fresh cilantro, black beans, fresh salsa casera
Served with black beans and cheese
ALASKAN HALIBUT TACOS$18.00
warm corn tortillas, chipotle ranch, jack cheese, roma tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, cilantro–lime vinaigrette, salsa casera
Served with side of black beans with cheese
More about The Big Fish Grill - Issaquah
Sip Restaurant - Issaquah image

 

Sip Restaurant - Issaquah

1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Taco$27.00
More about Sip Restaurant - Issaquah
Item pic

 

El 42 Cantina

38 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4 (216 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Meal Kit
Comes with:
12 corn tortillas, over a 1/2 pound of meat, Oaxacan cheese, limes, salsa, rice and beans. Serves 4 adults+
Pibil Taco ALC$5.00
Pork Al Pastor tacos$16.00
adobo marinade, guajillo sauce & tropical salsa
More about El 42 Cantina

