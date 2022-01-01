Turkey melts in Issaquah
Issaquah restaurants that serve turkey melts
More about Ram
Ram
965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah
|Turkey Havarti Melt
|$12.95
Sliced turkey | Wisconsin havarti | garlic mayo | tomato | applewood-smoked bacon | grilled old-fashioned white bread
More about Jak's Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
14 Front St N, Issaquah
|Turkey Melt
|$16.00
Hickory smoked all white turkey breast sliced thin and stacked with crisp bacon, tomato, and Tillamook cheddar on lightly buttered and grilled sourdough.
