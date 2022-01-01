Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Issaquah

Go
Issaquah restaurants
Toast

Issaquah restaurants that serve turkey melts

Turkey Havarti Melt image

 

Ram

965 NE Park Drive, Issaquah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Havarti Melt$12.95
Sliced turkey | Wisconsin havarti | garlic mayo | tomato | applewood-smoked bacon | grilled old-fashioned white bread
More about Ram
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

14 Front St N, Issaquah

Avg 4.7 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Melt$16.00
Hickory smoked all white turkey breast sliced thin and stacked with crisp bacon, tomato, and Tillamook cheddar on lightly buttered and grilled sourdough.
More about Jak's Grill

Map

Map

